Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after twin boys were found dead inside of a vehicle outside of a day care in Blythewood.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office provided an update on their deaths at 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to coroner Naida Rutherford, the twin boys were only 20 months old.

Rutherford says the boys, Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, were believed to have been in the vehicle for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called.

“We believe the boys were placed in the vehicle around 7:30 or 8 a.m.,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford says the boys did not show any physical signs of trauma or abuse.

According to Rutherford, the cause of death at this time will be listed as “pending further studies.”

RELATED STORY | Twin boys found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

Rutherford does not believe the Sunshine House or staff was involved or complicit in any way in the boys’ deaths.

“We have two very distraught parents,” said Rutherford.

According to Rutherford, this is the first case of a child being left inside a vehicle this year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Four juveniles arrested in connection with a string of late August carjackings
Family members always maintained it was two men who were on an ATV involved in a crash with...
Video evidence proves Madison man innocent in Hinds County murder case
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County...
80-year-old man reportedly killed roommate before fatal deputy-involved shooting, say authorities

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
‘Water is a powerful preacher’: Road expert shares power of rain after deadly washout in George...
‘Water is a powerful creature’: Road expert shares power of rain after deadly washout in George Co.
The crash happened on I-55, near I-220.
10 soldiers taken to hospital in convoy crash on way to Ida relief efforts
Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Less Humid Air Filters In From The Northeast Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: slight drop in humidity post-front