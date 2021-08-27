‘Stay prepared’: Tips from Entergy ahead of Ida’s impact

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi is preparing for any potential impact from Hurricane Ida.

Ida could be a devastating Category 3 hurricane near New Orleans, Louisiana, and is expected to make landfall late Sunday.

Entergy says it is ready to respond as needed as Ida threatens the northern U.S. Gulf Coast. It encourages residents and businesses to be prepared too.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 until November 30 and forecasters predict above-normal activity.

August and September are typically the most active months and with many pandemic-related guidelines still in place, Entergy says the time to prepare is now.

Stay Prepared!

Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) , and call your local police station or fire department.

Return home only when authorities advise it , and drive only on roadways and bridges that have been declared passable.

If a power line falls on your vehicle while driving, continue to drive away from the line.

Don’t walk in flooded areas or standing water. Remember that wet tree limbs can conduct electricity.

Be cautious when entering your home, and watch for snakes, insects, and other animals that may have been driven to higher ground by flood water.

If you use a portable electric generator, do so only in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Never connect a generator directly to a building’s wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house wiring from Entergy’s service. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or Entergy’s linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

Don’t step in water to get to the fuse box or circuit breaker.

Look for electrical system damage once power is restored. If you see sparks or broken or frayed wires, or if the smell of hot insulation is noticeable, turn off the electricity at either the main fuse box or circuit breaker. Call a licensed electrician for advice when necessary.

Stay alert for natural gas leaks. If you smell natural gas, or if you hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and leave the area immediately. Do not operate electrical switches. If possible, turn the outside main gas valve off and call 1-800-ENTERGY (368-3749) from a neighbor’s house. If you smell natural gas, or if you hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and leave the area immediately. Do not operate electrical switches. If possible, turn the outside main gas valve off and call 1-800-ENTERGY (368-3749) from a neighbor’s house.

Check for sewage and water line damage. Avoid using the toilets and call a licensed plumber if you suspect pipes or water lines are damaged. If water pipes are damaged, avoid tap water and contact the water company immediately.

If your home is wet, open doors and windows to dry it.

Examine all foods in the refrigerator, and dispose of anything that has spoiled.

Take numerous pictures of any damage to your house, as well as the contents, for insurance claims.

After the storm can be as intense a time for everyone as it is during the storm. Be patient. Use your emergency supplies kit until help arrives. Help your neighbor, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Tend to the injured, and call emergency personnel for help when it’s needed.

Entergy also encourages you to stay informed before, during, and after a tropical system strikes.

View Entergy outages in your area here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.