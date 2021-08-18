Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at Harrison Manufacturing in Jackson on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but it sent flames shooting high into the sky.

The manufacturing plant is located at the corner of West and Mayes Street.

Harrison Manufacturing specializes in molded plastics and light assembly.

(Drone video courtesy of Gregg Stull.)

