Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Cowardly betrayal’: Sen. Wicker questions withdrawal from Afghanistan

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) is calling the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan a “betrayal.”

Wicker issued a statement Sunday night calling out President Biden for the decision.

Since the decision, Afghanistan is facing a near-complete takeover by the Taliban.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Things turned deadly at Kabul’s airport as thousands tried to flee the country on an American military transport jet. Seven people were killed in the chaos.

President Biden is expected to address the nation on the matter Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ dies of COVID complications
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
Trooper injured after wreck on Highway 18 in Rankin County
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
Charley Williams, Interim Public Works Director
Williams expected not to be reappointed as Jackson public works director
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Parcel Drive.
JPD: 23-year-old dead in overnight shooting

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
The scene of the bus crash.
School bus involved in crash in Jackson
Jackson seeking loan for arts center
Jackson seeking loan for arts center
UMMC has recently set up a mobile field hospital in collaboration with the State Department of...
Samaritan’s Purse to assist UMMC in COVID-19 response