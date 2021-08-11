Baby Faces
Suspect dies from injuries after pursuit by Pearl Police

The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.
The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.(Pearl Police Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died Wednesday after a short pursuit by Pearl Police.

The incident occurred around 5:24 a.m. on Pearson Road near the intersection of Old Whitfield Road.

Police say an officer attempted to pull over a 2005 tan Lincoln Town Car for speeding when the driver, Akeem Jihad Carson, 30, of Canton, took off.

Officers say that three minutes later, Carson lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wooded area near Monterey Road.

The Richland Fire Department responded to the scene and had to remove Carson from the vehicle. He was then transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he later died.

Carson had active warrants from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for parole violations and from Forrest County for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Previously, he had been convicted of burglary and grand larceny, Pearl Police say.

The accident is currently being investigated by Pearl Police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

