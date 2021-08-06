Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Grandmother shot while picking up grandkids from school

A man is wanted for shooting a woman in her vehicle while waiting to pick up her kids from...
A man is wanted for shooting a woman in her vehicle while waiting to pick up her kids from school in Houma.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a woman was shot while picking up her grandkids from school in Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, a 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandkid(s) from the St. Francis de Sales school in the 600 block of Grinage St. when she was approached by a man who shot her in the lower torso before running away.

Police say the woman was sitting in her vehicle when the man opened the door and attempted to take some of her things.

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Chief Dana Coleman says she was in stable condition and transported to a second hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the suspect is unkonwn at this time. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A surveillance video captured the suspect running away from the scene with a weapon in hand.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they found 62-year-old Katie Carradine deceased in her home in Fayette, Miss on...
Fayette man turns himself in, wife found dead
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Hinds Co. Sheriff Lee Vance’s death labeled ‘COVID related death’
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-55 at Northside Drive, all southbound lanes blocked
Holmes Co. Schools files for restraining order against state education leaders, governor
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting
Woman evicted from home after drive by shooting

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: MSMA to discuss COVID-19 at weekly meeting
WLBT at 4p
Mississippi Medical Association August 6
Mississippi Medical Association August 6
Mississippi State Medical Association meeting August 6
Fmr. Jackson mayor asks city council to name building after Sheriff Lee Vance