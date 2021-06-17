Vicksburg women arrested after shootout at Deluxe Inn Hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two women in Vicksburg are alive and well but facing several charges for a shootout at a hotel.

Vicksburg Police Department says Anana Nicole Haymer told detectives she heard a loud sound outside her hotel room and noticed Lajessica Re’sha Miller outside, damaging her vehicle.

Haymer left her room, police say, and that’s when a gun battle broke out between the women.

VPD says this incident stems from an ongoing dispute between the two.

Three other occupants were in the room, and no one was injured, police say.

Miller will face charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault.

Haymer will also be charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Both women appear before Judge Angela Carpenter inside Vicksburg Municipal Court Thursday.

