Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man charged with home invasion, aggravated assault in Forrest Co.

Deaundre Bates
Deaundre Bates(Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in a reported home invasion and domestic violence situation in Forrest County was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Deaundre Bates was wanted in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday on River Road.

Because it is an ongoing investigation, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said further details will not be released at this time.

The sheriff’s office said Bates is being charged with home invasion, aggravated domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bates had not yet been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on E. Northside Dr. in Jackson
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
These headstones are among those relocated to the UMMC Cemetery in 1992. The photos were...
U. of Miss. Medical Center gets funding to begin exhumation of thousands of bodies under hospital soil

Latest News

no trash pickup
‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex
‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex
‘Something needs to be done’: Trash continues to pile up at Jackson apartment complex
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-16-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-16-21)
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
AirCare called following Rankin County crash
85-year-old Meridian man forced to sleep in hotels after home hit by school bus
85-year-old Meridian man forced to sleep in hotels after home hit by school bus