Woman and two children dead after wrong-way driver causes crash in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State police say a woman and two children are dead after a driver heading in the wrong direction crashed into them on MS 25.
The wreck happened around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, north of Holly Bush Rd.
Kyle T. Dixon 54, of Jackson, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he collided with a PT Cruiser heading northbound, officials say.
Troopers say all three people inside the vehicle died, 32-year-old Tamaria Shumake, 8-year-old Ambrosia Isaac, and 5-year-old Zylan Shumake.
The woman, little girl, and little boy were from Carthage, Mississippi.
Two additional people in the Chrysler were transported to UMMC with serious injuries. They were all wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Kyle T. Dixon, who was driving a Toyota Sequoia, was transported to River Oaks Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending the outcome.
