State one step closer to getting out of the liquor business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that could help privatize liquor distribution in the state has passed the House of Representatives.
On Wednesday, the House voted to approved H.B. 997, which would amend state code to remove the Mississippi Department of Revenue as a wholesaler distributor of alcohol in the state, and to allow private retailers to obtain wholesaler permits.
The measure will now go to the Senate, where it will be referred to a committee.
Two amendments to the bill were approved.
The vote total was not readily available.
