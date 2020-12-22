Governor extends mask mandate to all but 4 counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seventy-eight of Mississippi’s 82 counties are now under a mask mandate, as of Governor Tate Reeves’ newest updated executive order.
Reeves added additional counties to the mask mandate, which now includes all but four counties: Claiborne, Issaquena, Sharkey and Tunica.
The executive order will be in place until Friday, January 15.
“We all need to be extra aware. You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas,” Reeves added.
The order also limits indoor and outdoor gatherings.
It comes as Mississippi tallied a record-high total of recorded deaths on Tuesday with 79.
