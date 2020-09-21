WATCH: Jackson State introduces Deion Sanders as head coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is introducing NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as their new head football coach Monday morning.
The man known as “Prime Time” made the announcement Sunday evening on the debut episode of his podcast, “21st and Prime.”
Sanders was on campus this weekend with JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson and interim President Thomas Hudson.
He currently serves as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian in Dallas and will continue those duties until the 2020 Texas high school season is finished.
With the SWAC pushing the football season to the Spring of 2021 due to COVID-19, Sanders' first game at Jackson State will be on February 27 against Mississippi Valley State at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The announcement will come at 9 a.m. Check back here to watch live.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.