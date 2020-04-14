Parish Frazier, 20

Parish Frazier, 20
Person dies after shooting at apartment complex (Source: WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster | April 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:20 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parish Frazier, a 20-year-old man, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Jackson, according to police.

3 On Your Side determined the shooting took place at Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive at approximately 8 a.m.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Frazier and his 38-year-old mother were both shot multiple times because of a disagreement with someone they knew the night before.

Frazier died at an undisclosed hospital shortly after the incident.

The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Dontarius Rendall, has now been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The motive behind the shooting has not been revealed.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.