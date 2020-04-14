Parish Frazier, 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parish Frazier, a 20-year-old man, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Jackson, according to police.
3 On Your Side determined the shooting took place at Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive at approximately 8 a.m.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Frazier and his 38-year-old mother were both shot multiple times because of a disagreement with someone they knew the night before.
Frazier died at an undisclosed hospital shortly after the incident.
The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Dontarius Rendall, has now been charged with murder and aggravated assault.
The motive behind the shooting has not been revealed.
