One person dead, another person injured in early morning shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to police, the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Edwards Avenue.
Police said one victim suffered a wound to the upper body and was taken to the hospital. He was in critical condition upon arrival but later died from his injuries.
The second man was brought to the hospital, only suffering from graze wounds.
The deceased victim’s name has not been released yet.
The suspect of the shooting fled the scene in an unknown red sedan.
There is no known motive at this time.
