Jay-Z, Yo Gotti file suit against MDOC on behalf of 152 Parchman inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jay-Z and Yo Gotti helped file a lawsuit against Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 152 inmates at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
It’s the second lawsuit the two rappers have helped file through their Team Roc foundation that raises awareness for issues of injustice.
The suit claims Parchman has been understaffed and underfunded for decades, with conditions that are “so barbaric, the deprivation of health and mental health care so extreme, and the defects in security so severe, that the people confined at Parchman live a miserable and hopeless existence confronted daily by imminent risk of substantial harm in violation of their rights under the U.S. Constitution.”
Parchman has been under the spotlight for months, with a string of deaths at the facility. Governor Tate Reeves has put plans into motion to close down Unit 29, which inmates say has been an issue for a long time.
