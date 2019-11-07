119 illegal aliens prosecuted for stealing identities of Americans, falsifying immigration documents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced Thursday that 119 illegal aliens have been prosecuted since the execution of multiple federal criminal and administrative search warrants at seven sites across Mississippi on August 7.
The federal indictments charge the defendants with crimes ranging from misusing social security numbers of American citizens, to fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. Citizen, to falsifying immigration documents, to reentering the United States after having previously been deported or removed.
To date, 47 of the 119 indicted illegal aliens have pleaded guilty, with a number of others indicating their intent to plead guilty. Twenty-six of those individuals admitted to fraudulently using the social security number of an American citizen, 21 pleaded guilty to unlawfully re-entering the country after having been previously deported or removed and the remaining have been charged with these same crimes, as well as falsely claiming to be a United States Citizen and making false statements in immigration documents.
“Americans have been directly harmed by the theft of their identities, resulting in citizens not being able to get loans or credit cards, obtain health insurance, and perform other basic activities," said U.S. Attorney Hurst. “Every single one of the 680 aliens arrested in August broke our nation’s laws by coming to our country illegally. Turning a blind eye to their illegal acts would not be fair to our nation, their victims, or the millions of naturalized American citizens who waited years and meticulously followed the process by which to become an American.”
