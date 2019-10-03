Soldiers injured in training accident at Camp Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several soldiers were injured during a nighttime airborne training exercise Wednesday at Camp Shelby.
Camp Shelby commander Col. Bobby Ginn said the troops were from the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Ginn said the troops were injured when they parachuted from an airplane during a training exercise around 8 p.m. He said the soldiers jumped from a C-130 aircraft when wind blew them away from their intended drop zone into a group of pine trees.
Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, Director of Public Affairs for the Mississippi National Guard, said around 80 jumpers missed their drop zone.
Ginn said some of the injured troops were transported by ambulance to the hospital. He also said some of the soldiers had to be rescued after their parachutes became entangled in the trees.
Ginn could not give exact numbers of how many soldiers were injured during the exercise, but Millie Swan, Vice President of Forrest General Hospital, said at least four patients had been taken to the hospital.
Staff Sgt. John Healy, with the 177th Armored Brigade at Camp Shelby, said none of the injuries are life-threatening.
The troops are on a special month-long training exercise at Camp Shelby called “Operation Arctic Anvil.” Healy said 650 soldiers were involved in the exercise.
The Mississippi National Guard released this statement around 12:15 a.m. Thursday:
