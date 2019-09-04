Police release information on two missing Jackson men; One last seen in 2012

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are asking for help finding two missing Jackson men.
Rickie Lee Donnell was last seen at 147 Myer Avenue in Jackson and has been missing since August 28, 2012.
He is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.
J Hood Garber was last seen at 335 Allstate Drive in Jackson and has been missing since January 4, 2019.
He is described as a white male who is five feet, five inches tall and weights 180 pounds.
Garber was last seen wearing pants and a t-shirt while driving a 1998 Chevy pickup truck with the tag number “HP7694.”
J Garber is known to suffer from elements that may impair his judgement.
Anyone with information about either of these missing men should contact Detective Sharon Jordan with the Jackson Police Department’s Special Victim Unit at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS
