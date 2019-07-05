Visitation, other privileges canceled at state prisons as search continues for 3 escapees

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, Miss. (WLBT) - Visitation and other privileges at the three Mississippi state prisons are suspended as the Mississippi Department of Corrections continues to search for three inmates and investigate their escapes.
The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl and the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville are on lockdown until further notice.
Parchman inmate Benny Ray Blansett and CMCF inmates Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson High were discovered missing during early morning counts Friday.
This is Blansett’s third time escaping. Blankenship and High are considered armed and dangerous.
If you see the men or know of their whereabouts, you’re asked to call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.
