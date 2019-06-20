Attorney General to file appeal in support of fetal heartbeat bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) State Attorney General Jim Hood has announced that he plans to file an appeal of the fetal heartbeat bill that was signed into law in March of 2019.
The law prohibits most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.
After the bill was signed into law it was challenged in federal court by Judge Carlton Reeves.
Attorney General Jim Hood says he plans to defend the laws passed by the legislature by filing his appeal.
According to the law, physicians who performs an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected could face revocation of his or her medical license. Abortions will be allowed after a fetal heartbeat is found if a pregnancy endangers a woman’s life or one of her major bodily functions.
The House and Senate both rejected efforts to allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
The state is also continues to appeal the decision of the last abortion ban. That law bans abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy.
