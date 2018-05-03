3 On Your Side Investigates: Secret Police?

On the alleged rape, that case is still open. I'm told that it is a collaboration with the Jackson Police Department on that particular case. I'm told that the case was initially brought to JPD through a third party, not the parent. It was someone that was I guess either a relative or friend of the child who found out about this. We made efforts to reach out to the parent, the mother, rather, and we had some challenges being able to reach the parent to get an interview because we really need the parent and not a neighbor. They prefer to speak with the parent of the child because we can't discuss certain things with individuals that are not the parent. That went on for quite a while trying to get in contact with her. Since that time, I'm told the student was 17 and shortly after that, the child turned 18, and I'm told they've been trying to communicate with the child, past 18, about the facts of the case and those things associated with it.