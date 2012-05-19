The Story of Boom Boom Pow Pow

MADISON, MS (WLBT) - You can call her the Madison Central super fan.

There is one interesting thing about Pinkie Lee Davis.

She has no connection to Madison Central!

Davis met several Madison Central softball players at the Madison Chick-fil-A last April while she was working.

That was the moment a relationship began to bud between Davis and the defending state softball champs.

The players invited her to a game.

"They were surprised that I even came to the first game. I didn't even know they were state champions until someone at Chick-fil-A told me," said Davis.

One game led to another and then another for Davis.

Then, she was going to all the Madison Central games.

The Lady Jaguars didn't lose a single game after Davis started attending.

“I felt a need and, I love sports anyways, to just do what I could which is cheer as hard as possible, plus I was excited, what I was going through at that time, it made life worthwhile,” said Davis.

Davis, a Gulf War veteran, was homeless.

She living in a shelter in south Jackson when she met the Jaguar softball team.

At times she was living out of her car.

A car that was given to her by a friend.

Even through the struggles she was supporting Madison Central softball.

"She is an inspiration to this team. To see somebody like that who can pick themselves up and keep going, like, that's an inspiration to us," said Madison Central senior Katelyn Murray.

"She pays us back by coming out here and it's just a bond you can't break," said Lovelace.

The bond grew stronger.

Davis watched as the Lady Jags won their second straight state title last May.

In September, the Lady Jags saw their biggest fan succeed as well when Davis moved into her own apartment.

Led by her battle cry of “boom boom pow pow,” Davis has now poured her support over the Jaguar baseball team.

She balances two jobs with two Madison Central teams to cheer for.

