Interning with WLBT 3 On Your Side

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2010 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WLBT is proud to offer a limited number of internships each semester. Students will work closely with news professionals to gain a better understanding of the news process.

REQUIREMENTS: Candidates must attend a university/college to be considered for an internship. All students participating in the program will receive qualifying credit for successful completion of the internship. In addition, students must submit a cover letter and resume..

TO APPLY: Send all requested information to Michael A. White, Jr (Michael.White@gray.tv), Morning Executive Producer, WLBT, 715 South Jefferson Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201.

DEADLINES: WLBT offers spring, summer and fall internships:

  • Spring/Winter- November 1
  • Summer- April 1
  • Fall- July 1

Internships will be awarded to students based on skill, interest, experience, and professional presentation. Our department managers will select candidates for the perspective interests.

It is the policy of the company to prohibit unlawful discrimination because of race, religion, color, citizenship, national origin, ancestry, sex, gender, age, physical or mental disability or other characteristic protected by applicable state or federal law.

Internship positions at WLBT are non-paid and for scholastic credit only. The work hours are based on credit requirements.

