Southern Miss vs. Troy January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) facing the Troy Trojans (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Miss Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Victor Hart: 13.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 7.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Troy Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 15.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jackson Fields: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Miss vs. Troy Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|Troy AVG
|Troy Rank
|272nd
|71.1
|Points Scored
|81.5
|46th
|180th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|151st
|143rd
|37.3
|Rebounds
|41.1
|25th
|147th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|23rd
|297th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|9.5
|32nd
|269th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.2
|91st
|173rd
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.8
|324th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.