Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) meeting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Rayquan Brown: 14.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Sanders: 9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arecko Gipson: 9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Danny Washington: 3.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Walter Hamilton: 2.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Jakobi Heady: 15.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dhashon Dyson: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Reggie Ward Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 3.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|363rd
|48.4
|Points Scored
|74.3
|197th
|353rd
|82.6
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|272nd
|363rd
|27.6
|Rebounds
|35.2
|236th
|323rd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|80th
|363rd
|3.3
|3pt Made
|5.9
|313th
|363rd
|7.2
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|358th
|15.7
|Turnovers
|14.6
|346th
