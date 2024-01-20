Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) meeting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rayquan Brown: 14.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Sanders: 9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Arecko Gipson: 9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Danny Washington: 3.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Walter Hamilton: 2.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Jakobi Heady: 15.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Zion Harmon: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Dhashon Dyson: 14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Reggie Ward Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Damani McEntire: 3.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

Mississippi Valley State Rank Mississippi Valley State AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 363rd 48.4 Points Scored 74.3 197th 353rd 82.6 Points Allowed 74.9 272nd 363rd 27.6 Rebounds 35.2 236th 323rd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 80th 363rd 3.3 3pt Made 5.9 313th 363rd 7.2 Assists 12.6 244th 358th 15.7 Turnovers 14.6 346th

