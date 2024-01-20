Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-7) meet a fellow SWAC team, the Jackson State Tigers (6-6), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.
Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Angel Jackson: 8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Miya Crump: 9.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- TI'lan Boler: 11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daphane White: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Hayleigh Breland: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Ryann Pane: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desiree Lewis: 7.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Roberson: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Gerlyn Smith: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
