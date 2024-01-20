Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC), at 6:30 PM ET.
Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Ken Evans: 18.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chase Adams: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 5.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coltie Young: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Brian Myles: 7.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Charles Smith IV: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javontae Hopkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Felix Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Gazelas: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison
|Jackson State Rank
|Jackson State AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|288th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|70.6
|280th
|349th
|80.6
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|330th
|199th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|33.1
|315th
|66th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|157th
|250th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.1
|344th
|214th
|13.1
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|329th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|12.6
|265th
