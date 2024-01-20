The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) face the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

PJ Henry: 14.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jonathan Cisse: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Zytarious Mortle: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kolby Granger: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison

Alcorn State Rank Alcorn State AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 315th 68.3 Points Scored 65.6 338th 361st 87.9 Points Allowed 78.4 329th 319th 33.2 Rebounds 36.2 199th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.4 160th 350th 4.9 3pt Made 7.0 235th 354th 9.8 Assists 11.4 321st 104th 10.9 Turnovers 11.7 177th

