The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) play a fellow SWAC team, the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Health & PE Arena. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rayquan Brown: 14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arecko Gipson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Southern Players to Watch

PJ Henry: 14.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jonathan Cisse: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Zytarious Mortle: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kolby Granger: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison

Texas Southern Rank Texas Southern AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 340th 65.6 Points Scored 48.2 363rd 330th 78.4 Points Allowed 84.8 359th 205th 36.2 Rebounds 27.2 363rd 165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.4 307th 235th 7.0 3pt Made 3.2 363rd 323rd 11.4 Assists 7.2 363rd 178th 11.7 Turnovers 15.8 359th

