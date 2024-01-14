Sunday's SEC slate includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3), at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Madison Scott: 10.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Marquesha Davis: 11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Snudda Collins: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Rita Igbokwe: 5.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK Lauren Park-Lane: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Erynn Barnum: 9.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.