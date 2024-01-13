Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) meeting the South Alabama Jaguars (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Information

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lani Cornfield: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zena Elias: 8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Rosier: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Michiyah Simmons: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

