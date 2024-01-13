The Ole Miss Rebels (12-0, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Matthew Murrell: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 3.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.7 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ezra Manjon: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Evan Taylor: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank 163rd 75.9 Points Scored 68.4 308th 91st 66.9 Points Allowed 72.5 219th 256th 34.8 Rebounds 36.5 193rd 276th 8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 154th 7.8 3pt Made 7.2 220th 54th 16.2 Assists 10.5 338th 60th 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 94th

