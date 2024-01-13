Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC), at 7:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rayquan Brown: 14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Arecko Gipson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

3.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Brian Myles: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Charles Smith IV: 12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Felix Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Javontae Hopkins: 13 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Andre Nunley: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison

Prairie View A&M Rank Prairie View A&M AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 272nd 71.2 Points Scored 48.2 363rd 335th 79.1 Points Allowed 84.8 359th 296th 33.9 Rebounds 27.2 363rd 164th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.4 306th 334th 5.3 3pt Made 3.2 363rd 345th 10.2 Assists 7.2 363rd 258th 12.6 Turnovers 15.8 359th

