Mississippi State vs. Alabama January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC team, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama Players to Watch
- Mark Sears: 19.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Nelson: 14.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Aaron Estrada: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Griffen: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mohamed Wague: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Alabama AVG
|Alabama Rank
|170th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|92.8
|2nd
|18th
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|288th
|40th
|40.8
|Rebounds
|40.2
|53rd
|73rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|48th
|173rd
|7.6
|3pt Made
|11.5
|4th
|88th
|15.3
|Assists
|16.1
|58th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|131st
