The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-7) play the Jackson State Tigers (5-6) in a clash of SWAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Jackson State Players to Watch

Angel Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK Hayleigh Breland: 4.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Amiah Simmons: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Darian Burgin: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaylah Turner: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Asianae Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

