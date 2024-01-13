Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-7) play the Jackson State Tigers (5-6) in a clash of SWAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Angel Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hayleigh Breland: 4.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Amiah Simmons: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Darian Burgin: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaylah Turner: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Asianae Nicholson: 3.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
