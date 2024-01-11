The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) face a fellow SWAC squad, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Bulldogs All-Access.

Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

Alabama A&M Rank Alabama A&M AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
289th 69.8 Points Scored 68.3 306th
361st 87.8 Points Allowed 87.9 362nd
265th 34.5 Rebounds 33.2 313th
108th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 255th
360th 4 3pt Made 4.9 348th
349th 9.8 Assists 9.8 349th
350th 15 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

