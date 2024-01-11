Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) face a fellow SWAC squad, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Bulldogs All-Access.
Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
Buy Tickets for Other Alcorn State Games
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|Alabama A&M Rank
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|289th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|68.3
|306th
|361st
|87.8
|Points Allowed
|87.9
|362nd
|265th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|33.2
|313th
|108th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|255th
|360th
|4
|3pt Made
|4.9
|348th
|349th
|9.8
|Assists
|9.8
|349th
|350th
|15
|Turnovers
|10.9
|103rd
