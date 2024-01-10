Ole Miss vs. Florida January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the Ole Miss Rebels (12-0, 0-0 SEC) versus the Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Ole Miss vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 3.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.7 BLK
Florida Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alex Condon: 8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Will Richard: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Ole Miss vs. Florida Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Florida AVG
|Florida Rank
|160th
|75.9
|Points Scored
|85.4
|17th
|89th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|254th
|253rd
|34.8
|Rebounds
|45
|3rd
|274th
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|14.4
|4th
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|55th
|16.2
|Assists
|16.3
|49th
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|13.3
|295th
