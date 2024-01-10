The Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC team, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via SEC Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 7.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Players to Watch

Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 11.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank 167th 75.5 Points Scored 77.1 122nd 21st 62.8 Points Allowed 65.5 63rd 39th 40.8 Rebounds 39.4 71st 75th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 10.2 103rd 170th 7.6 3pt Made 8.3 107th 88th 15.3 Assists 16.3 49th 196th 11.9 Turnovers 10.5 76th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.