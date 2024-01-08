The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on YouTube.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

  • Rayquan Brown: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arecko Gipson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

Mississippi Valley State Rank Mississippi Valley State AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
363rd 48.8 Points Scored 69.8 288th
359th 84.3 Points Allowed 87.8 361st
363rd 28 Rebounds 34.5 265th
282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 110th
363rd 3.3 3pt Made 4 359th
363rd 7.3 Assists 9.8 348th
356th 15.2 Turnovers 15 351st

