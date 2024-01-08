The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-14, 0-1 SWAC) will look to turn around a 14-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils are shooting 37% from the field, 10.6% lower than the 47.6% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

The Delta Devils are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 119th.

The Delta Devils put up an average of 48.4 points per game, 38.0 fewer points than the 86.4 the Bulldogs allow.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State scored 68 points per game last season, 9.5 more than it averaged on the road (58.5).

The Delta Devils gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

At home, Mississippi Valley State drained 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule