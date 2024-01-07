NFC South foes clash when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) host the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 42 points for the game.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Saints as they prepare for this matchup against the Falcons. Before the Falcons meet the Saints, check out their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-3) 42 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-3) 42.5 -172 +144 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

New Orleans vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights

New Orleans' ATS record is 5-10-1 this season.

The Saints have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

New Orleans games have hit the over on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).

Atlanta's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-11-0.

As a 3-point underdog or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Of 16 Atlanta games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.