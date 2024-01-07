Division rivals New Orleans (8-8) and Atlanta (7-9) will meet in a matchup of NFC South teams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 42 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Saints/Falcons game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Saints vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Saints have been winning five times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up six times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Falcons have had the lead four times, have been behind six times, and have been tied six times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have won the second quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Falcons have won the second quarter seven times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times in 16 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Saints have won the third quarter 11 times, been outscored two times, and tied three times.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Falcons' 16 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Saints vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Saints have been winning seven times, have been losing eight times, and have been knotted up one time.

So far in 2023, the Falcons have been winning after the first half in five games, have been losing after the first half in nine games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

In 16 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second half.

Out of 16 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (6-2 record in those games), been outscored seven times (0-7), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

