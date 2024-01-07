How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) take a five-game win streak into a home contest against the LSU Tigers (14-1), winners of 14 straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up 42.5 more points per game (94.9) than the Rebels give up (52.4).
- LSU is 14-1 when it scores more than 52.4 points.
- Ole Miss' record is 11-3 when it gives up fewer than 94.9 points.
- The Rebels score 7.6 more points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (59.5).
- Ole Miss is 8-1 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- LSU is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Rebels shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers shoot 50% from the field, 16% higher than the Rebels concede.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 62-47
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 76-37
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/4/2024
|@ Alabama
|W 55-45
|Foster Auditorium
|1/7/2024
|LSU
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/11/2024
|Auburn
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/14/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
