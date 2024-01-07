The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) take a five-game win streak into a home contest against the LSU Tigers (14-1), winners of 14 straight. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

TV: Fubo Sports US

Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 42.5 more points per game (94.9) than the Rebels give up (52.4).

LSU is 14-1 when it scores more than 52.4 points.

Ole Miss' record is 11-3 when it gives up fewer than 94.9 points.

The Rebels score 7.6 more points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (59.5).

Ole Miss is 8-1 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

LSU is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

The Rebels shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers shoot 50% from the field, 16% higher than the Rebels concede.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

Ole Miss Schedule