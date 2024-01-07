Ole Miss vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 70-67 based on our computer prediction, with LSU coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM on January 7.
The Rebels are coming off of a 55-45 win over Alabama in their last outing on Thursday.
Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- On January 4, the Rebels claimed their best win of the season, a 55-45 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are a top 50 team (No. 33), according to our computer rankings.
- The Rebels have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
- Ole Miss has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).
Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 4
- 60-49 over Michigan (No. 44) on November 20
- 56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19
- 80-63 at home over Temple (No. 125) on November 15
- 62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 168) on December 21
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (scoring 67.1 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball while giving up 52.4 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential overall.
- The Rebels are posting 73.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 13.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (60).
- Ole Miss gives up 55.6 points per game in home games, compared to 48.5 in road games.
