The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 78.8 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 51.0 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.0 points, Mississippi State is 13-3.

South Carolina is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The 90.8 points per game the Gamecocks put up are 33.0 more points than the Bulldogs allow (57.8).

When South Carolina puts up more than 57.8 points, it is 13-0.

When Mississippi State allows fewer than 90.8 points, it is 13-3.

The Gamecocks are making 51.6% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.5%).

The Bulldogs shoot 45.9% from the field, 17.1% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule