Ludvig Aberg will play the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7 fresh off a win at The RSM Classic.

Looking to wager on Ludvig Aberg at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1400 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Aberg Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Aberg has shot below par on 18 occasions, while also shooting six bogey-free rounds and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five seven times and with a top-10 score in 11 of his last 20 rounds played.

Aberg has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in 10 of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

In his past five appearances, Aberg has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Aberg has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score five times.

This week Aberg is trying for his sixth consecutive top-20 finish.

Aberg will look to make the cut for the seventh event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 24 -12 273 1 12 3 4 $3.1M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The par-73 course measures 7,596 yards this week, 595 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Courses that Aberg has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,281 yards, 315 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at The RSM Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.61 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 46) at The RSM Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 98th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.89).

Aberg shot better than 90% of the competitors at The RSM Classic on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.2 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Aberg carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Aberg recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Aberg carded more birdies or better (18) than the field average of 7.1 on the 46 par-4s at The RSM Classic.

At that last outing, Aberg did not record a bogey or worse on any of the 46 par-4s (the field averaged 3.4).

Aberg finished The RSM Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 10 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.8.

The field at The RSM Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Aberg finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.