The New Orleans Pelicans, with Herbert Jones, face off versus the Sacramento Kings at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jones, in his previous game (January 5 loss against the Clippers), put up nine points.

Now let's dig into Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 2.3 Assists -- 2.6 2.0 PRA -- 17.1 12.7 PR -- 14.5 10.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Kings

Jones has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.0% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jones is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 104.0 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.4 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 117.5 points per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Kings have conceded 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

The Kings allow 27.2 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Kings concede 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Herbert Jones vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 35 23 5 5 3 2 0 11/22/2023 39 7 5 3 0 1 3 11/20/2023 27 18 7 4 1 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.