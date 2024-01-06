Two streaking squads meet when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in 13 in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
  • Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 228th.
  • The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers average are 10 more points than the Rebels give up (67.8).
  • Tennessee has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Ole Miss is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 77th.
  • The Rebels score 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (64.3).
  • Ole Miss has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.7 in away games.
  • Tennessee averaged 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% on the road.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.8.
  • The Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
  • At home, Ole Miss sunk 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Troy W 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/23/2023 Southern Miss W 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/31/2023 Bryant W 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 Florida - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Vanderbilt - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

