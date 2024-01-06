The Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) travel to face the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 69.9 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 53.5 the Monarchs allow to opponents.

Southern Miss has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.

Old Dominion has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.

The 59.2 points per game the Monarchs average are the same as the Eagles give up.

When Old Dominion scores more than 62.9 points, it is 2-0.

Southern Miss is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 59.2 points.

The Monarchs shoot 34.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)

21.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45) Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 53.7 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%

7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG% Lani Cornfield: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Morgan Sieper: 7.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

Southern Miss Schedule