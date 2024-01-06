2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern Miss Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Southern Miss' chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Southern Miss ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-3
|NR
|NR
|208
Southern Miss' best wins
On December 2, Southern Miss claimed its signature win of the season, a 61-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to the RPI. In the win over Ole Miss, Domonique Davis tallied a team-leading 25 points. Morgan Sieper chipped in 12 points.
Next best wins
- 51-33 at home over Samford (No. 219/RPI) on November 25
- 77-60 at home over Akron (No. 270/RPI) on November 11
- 75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 287/RPI) on November 24
- 91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on November 18
- 61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 337/RPI) on November 21
Southern Miss' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Southern Miss is facing the 215th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- In terms of the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.
- Of Southern Miss' 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Southern Miss' next game
- Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. James Madison Dukes
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
